House-OKed new building code retains LGU power to issue construction permits

House Bill (HB) 8500, or the New Philippine Building Act, designates the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary as the concurrent National Building Officer (NBO), responsible for overseeing the nationwide implementation of new construction rules to enhance the resilience of structures against natural calamities and disasters exacerbated by climate change.

This House-approved bill introduces the Office of the NBO (ONBO) tasked with ensuring buildings and structures are more robust and resilient against earthquakes, storms, floods, fires, landslides, and other natural hazards of increasing frequency and intensity.

“Climate change and the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters that hit the country make it necessary for us lawmakers to update our building and construction laws. Improvements in building regulations and standards are necessary to help us respond to our vulnerabilities to such disasters as earthquakes, typhoons, and volcanic eruptions, given that the Philippines is situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire,” Villafuerte said.

