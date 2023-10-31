CJ Gesmundo sees Writ of Kalayaan as step to decongest jails despite BuCor’s objection

He issued the remark following his series of visits in prison and jail facilities in the country to personally see the conditions and listen to the concerns of PDLs as part of this year’s observance of the 28th National Correctional Consciousness Week.

Prior to his visit to the Pasay City Jail, CJ Gesmundo visited the National Bilibid Prison-Medium Security Camp last Friday, October 27, to address PDLs currently studying at the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA-Bilibid Extension School (UPHSD-BES).

CJ Gesmundo also disclosed the Court’s plan to hold a National Jail Decongestion Summit in coordination with the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) to discuss deficiency in facilities and space within the prisons.

“We aim to establish new policies and initiatives that shall expedite the processing of criminal cases and alleviate jail congestion,” he added. The writ will be a continuing mandamus for those in charge of the custody of the PDLs to comply with the court-sanctioned plan to rectify the substandard conditions of prison facilities within a specified timetable.

“Perhaps the promulgation of the Writ of Kalayaan can address the issue of jail congestion in the detention facilities,” the CJ said. Earlier, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) through Director General Gregorio Catapang, expressed opposition to the promulgation of the writ, saying that the issue of jail conditions, treatment of PDLs and mode of PDL releases should be left to the discretion of the Legislative and Executive branches of the government.

