PHL asserts right to patrol shoal as China’s PLA decries ‘violation’

The People’s Liberation Army Southern Theater Command released a rare statement, firing the opening salvo of accusations hurled between two countries on renewed tension in the South China Sea. The “frigate” being protested is actually a “corvette” or a littoral ship, which can maneuver even in coastal areas such as that of Bajo de Masinloc.

He added that the Philippine Navy’ action “has seriously violated China’s sovereignty and international law and basic norms governing international relations, and is highly likely to cause misunderstanding and miscalculation.”

“We urge the Philippine side to immediately stop its infringement and provocation to avoid further escalation. The troops assigned to the PLA Southern Theater Command remain on high alert at all times to resolutely defend China’s national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea,” Col. Junli added.Año added that China is again “overhyping” this incident and creating unnecessary tensions between the two nations.

Año also stressed that the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard will not be deterred by the aggressive and illegal activities of People’s Liberation Army Navy and China Coast Guard/Militia in the West Philippine Sea.

