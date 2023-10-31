DMW orders PRAs to conduct fresh inventory of OFWs deployed to Israel

This after DMW Office-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac issued Advisory No. 26 to allow the government to strengthen the protection of OFWs, who may be affected by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. “Non-compliance shall be dealt with in accordance with applicable provisions of the Department of Migrant Workers Rules and Regulations Governing the Recruitment and Employment of Land-based Overseas Filipino Workers of 2023,” Cacdac said. They will submit an inventory/list of all their recruited workers, including their status, exact location, contact number, and information of their respective employer with number/address.

PRAs are also mandated to ensure the employers of the OFWs should have a contingency plan as tension in Israel escalates. The Israeli government is currently engaged in a war against Hamas militant forces in the Gaza Strip after the latter launched a bloody attack on October 7, 2023 in southern Israel. The conflict has led to the repatriation of 122 Filipinos from Israel since October 18, 2023. Another 120 others have requested to be brought home.Nation

