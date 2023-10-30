3 teens held for gun ban violation in Negros Oriental

Police arrested three teenagers over gun ban violation here Thursday night, bringing to 12 the total number of gun ban cases in Negros Oriental. A total of 11 firearms were seized since the start of the gun ban in relation to the Oct. 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). Lt.

Acting provincial election supervisor, Eliseo Labaria, said in an interview that despite tight security measures, many people still managed to slip their firearms unnoticed because of limitations during checkpoint operations.

