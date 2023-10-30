” (1839) is one of the most famous short stories in American literature. A tale of illness, psychosis, and premature burial, the downfall of Roderick and Madeline Usher has horrified readers for generations.is an eight-episode anthology series by Mike Flanagan, the creator behind the streamer’s horror seriesFlanagan clearly has an intimate knowledge of the horror genre and a proven reputation as one of the foremost creative minds in the industry today.

Such trite references are so frequent that they’ve resulted in an incoherent show that misses many of the qualities of Poe’s work that continue to shock, frighten, and fascinate.The series depicts the rapid disintegration of the Ushers after they strike a Faustian bargain for fame and fortune with the mysterious Verna (a hackneyed anagram of “Raven”). The references to Poe, which are initially fun and engaging to identify, quickly become exasperating and exhausting to endure.

For example, the names of each of the Usher children – Frederick, Tamerlane, Victorine, Camille, Napoleon, and Prospero – are taken from several tales and poems. These include “Metzingerstein,” “The Premature Burial,” “Tamerlane,” “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” “The Spectacles,” and “The Masque of the Red Death.” Beyond featuring in these stories, these references largely lack real sense of purpose. headtopics.com

Their superficiality is compounded by the show’s depiction of Roderick Usher, who repeatedly recalls his former wish to be a poet. At numerous stages he recites, at length, verses from “Annabel Lee,” “The Raven,” and countless more Poe poems that Usher is said to have composed.

I can only assume that these recitations were intended to show that, despite his lascivious disregard for humanity, Usher is still a vulnerable, disturbed, broken man worthy of our sympathy – sympathy which the series utterly failed to inspire within me. headtopics.com

The least successful episodes are “A Midnight Dreary” (episode one), “Goldbug” (episode six), and “The Raven” (episode eight). These bend and contort tales like “William Wilson” and, indeed, “The Fall of the House of Usher” itself, to fit the show’s pointed critiques of capitalist exploitation.

