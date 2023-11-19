Premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital as Israel strikes continue

More than 30 premature babies were evacuated Sunday from Gaza's largest hospital, said a health official in the Hamas-run territory, as Israel's army struck more targets in its war on the Palestinian militant group. The World Health Organization (WHO) scrambled to evacuate the last remaining patients and staff from Al-Shifa hospital, describing it as a "death zone" after UN officials visited the facility raided earlier this week by Israeli troops.

Mohammed Zaqut, director general of Gaza's hospitals, told AFP that "all 31 premature babies in Al-Shifa hospital... have been evacuated" along with three doctors and two nurses. "Preparations are under way" for them to enter Egypt via the Rafah crossing, Zaqut said. Elsewhere in northern Gaza, a Hamas health official said more than 80 people were killed on Saturday in twin strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, the territory's largest, including on a UN school sheltering displaced peopl





🏆 22. ANCALERTS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gaza lost telecom contact again; Israel’s military says it has surrounded Gaza City | Wafaa Shurafa, Najib Jobain & Kareem ChehayebDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip—Gaza lost communications Sunday in its third total outage of the Israel-Hamas war, while Israel’s military said it encircled Gaza City and divided the besieged coastal strip into two. “Today there is north Gaza and south Gaza,” Rear Adm.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 22. / 22,4 Read more »

Fierce fighting in Gaza City; US says Palestinians must govern Gaza post-warThe Israeli military says its troops had advanced into the heart of Gaza City, while Hamas says its fighters had inflicted heavy losses

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 22. / 22,4 Read more »

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' sufferingPALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Israel further intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, warning its war on Hamas would be 'long and difficult', as calls mounted to end the violence and the Red Cross warned of 'intolerable' suffering.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 22. / 22,4 Read more »

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' sufferingDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 22. / 22,4 Read more »

Gulf states sound alarm on Israel's Gaza ground opsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 22. / 22,4 Read more »

Israel presses ground campaign vs Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warIsraeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 22. / 22,4 Read more »