Seven Artists Recognized for Loyalty to Star Magic

Seven artists were recognized for their loyalty to Star Magic at the second Star Magical Christmas event. The awardees expressed their gratitude to Star Magic and ABS-CBN for their long careers in the industry.





🏆 5. ABSCBNNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Grateful for this blessing': Richard Gutierrez renews ABS-CBN contract, to star in new action seriesActor Richard Gutierrez renewed his contract with ABS-CBN.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »

Seth Fedelin renews contract with ABS-CBNActor Seth Fedelin remains a Kapamilya after he renewed his contract with ABS-CBN, Star Magic revealed Friday.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »

ABS-CBN 70 taon nang naglilingkod sa mga PilipinoSa loob ng pitong dekada, ibinahagi nito ang kuwento ng tgumpay, hamon at mga pagbabago sa buhay ng mga Pilipino.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »

ABS-CBN dominates streaming, primetime, box office with top titlesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »

ABS-CBN's 70th anniversary: What makes a 'Kapamilya'?Over the years, ABS-CBN has had countless of iconic taglines and and slogans, which remain ingrained among Filipinos up until today.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »

2 ABS-CBN journalists honored for outstanding workABS-CBN News reporters Mike Navallo and Dennis Datu have been awarded by two different organizations for their outstanding works as journalists.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »