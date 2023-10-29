Gulf states sound alarm on Israel's Gaza ground ops

Arab Gulf states Saturday warned Israel against further ground operations in the Gaza Strip, with Saudi Arabia denouncing land incursions as “unjustified” and Oman condemning possible “war crimes”.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says Israeli strikes have killed 7,703 people including more than 3,500 children. Saudi Arabia “condemns and denounces any ground operations carried out by Israel due to the threat they pose to the lives of Palestinian civilians”, the kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on X, formerly Twitter, that an “Israeli ground escalation would have dire consequences for civilians and devastating humanitarian and economic impacts.” headtopics.com

The latest Israeli strikes, which rescuers said had destroyed hundreds of buildings across the narrow Palestinian territory, coincided with ground operations targeting Hamas, the Islamist group that has ruled Gaza since 2007.

The escalation in Israel’s “brutal war on the Gaza Strip constitutes war crimes and crimes against humanity,” said a foreign ministry statement carried by the official Oman News Agency. A Qatari foreign ministry statement expressed “complete rejection of the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip and the attempts to forcibly displace its people”. headtopics.com

The United Arab Emirates, which established diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords, “condemned the ground operations by Israel”, said a foreign ministry statement.

