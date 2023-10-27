Marcos tells PH military: Be ready for 'emerging threats'

In his speech during the oathtaking of the newly-promoted military officials in Malacañang, the President urged them 'to enhance joint planning and operations to ensure interoperability across all AFP units and platforms.' 'For the progress of our nation and the welfare of our people are underpinned by the peace and the stability, the security of our communities,' Marcos said.

Our Armed Forces must be capable of securing and defending the archipelago from emerging threats,' he added.Marcos' statement came after US President Joe Biden warned China that the US would be forced to intervene if Beijing attacks Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, after two separate collisions in the disputed waterway over the weekend.

Read more:

TheManilaTimes »

Marcos transfers Development Academy of the Philippines from OP to NEDAMalacañang says making the Development Academy of the Philippines an attached agency of NEDA would strengthen the organizational link between the two agencies Read more ⮕

How about a letter from President Marcos to the young women of Zamboanga City?First word Read more ⮕

H.E. Raul S. Hernandez presents credentials as Ambassador to Oman to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin TarikMuscat - Ambassador Raul S. Hernandez presented the Letter of Credence from the President of the Republic of the Philippines, H.E. Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. Read more ⮕

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. graces the Philippine Mayors Forum at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Quezon City on October 27, 2023.President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. graces the Philippine Mayors Forum at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Quezon City on October 27, 2023. Read more ⮕

Marcos promises increased support for Filipino athletesPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. celebrated the wins of Filipino athletes at an event on Wednesday, promising them the government and private sector would do all in addressing their concerns. Read more ⮕

Remulla: DOJ to study Makabayan’s call for ICC’s entry into PHIn a resolution, the Makabayan lawmakers urged President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to allow the ICC to investigate his predecessor's drug war. Read more ⮕