Central Visayas police on full alert status for BSKE, Undas Oct. 28

STARTING Saturday, October 28, 2023, the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) will be on full alert status in preparation for Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday, October 30, 2023, and the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2 or more commonly known as Undas.

“The Police Regional Office 7 has assured the public that, despite our concentration on the Barangay and SK elections, we have strategically planned our deployment and would continue to carry out our regular and routine duties,” Pelare said.

