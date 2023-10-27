President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. graces the Philippine Mayors Forum at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Quezon City on October 27, 2023.

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Read more:

TheManilaTimes »

How about a letter from President Marcos to the young women of Zamboanga City?First word Read more ⮕

Marcos boosts sports devtPRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to ramp up the implementation of its Five-Year Sports Development Plan to maintain the world-class standing of Filipino athletes. Read more ⮕

NDCP alumni lauds PBBM for taking China’s latest aggression vs Filipino ships ‘very seriously’ Alumni officials of the National Defense College of the Philippines (NDCP) commended President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for taking China’s latest aggression against Filipino ships in Ayungin Shoal “very seriously. Read more ⮕

PBBM leads grand heroes’ welcome for Asiad medalists at Rizal ColiseumPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will honor the country's medal winners of the 19th Asian Games in an elaborative ceremony at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. Read more ⮕

Marcos leads the grand welcome for medalists in the 19th Asian GamesPRESIDENT Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. will lead the grand welcome and awarding ceremony for Filipino medalists in the recent 2023 Asian Games held in Huangzhou, China. Read more ⮕

Marcos promises increased support for Filipino athletesPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. celebrated the wins of Filipino athletes at an event on Wednesday, promising them the government and private sector would do all in addressing their concerns. Read more ⮕