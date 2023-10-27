Napoles convicted anew on malversation of public funds

In its ruling released on Friday, the anti-graft court found Napoles guilty beyond reasonable doubt for four counts and was given two sentences of 6-10 years in prison, and two sentences of reclusion perpetua. In this case, Napoles' non-government organization (NGO) Kaagapay Magpakailanman Foundation Inc. (KMFI) was chosen and endorsed by then Ilocos Sur 1st District representative Salacnib Baterina, which was funded by the then-lawmaker's Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF).

Baterina and then-director general of the Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC) director general Antonio Ortiz entered into an undated memorandum of agreement with KMFI. Baterina had also chosen and endorsed the Philippine Social Development Foundation Inc., (PSDFI), which was also operated by Napoles, and gave them the same amount of money. The PSDFI served as a 'project partner' in providing livelihood projects in the first district of Ilocos Sur.

