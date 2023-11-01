Marcos sends wreaths to tombs of Ninoy, Cory, Noy

Marcos’ mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, and sisters, Sen. Imee Marcos and Irene Marcos-Araneta, were also present. In his message for the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, Marcos urged Filipinos to value a “virtuous life” and remember the bravery of the saints as they strive to overcome trials.

“Let us remember the courage that our saints and dearly departed have shown amidst their plight, so we may be empowered to be bold in living with and for Christ no matter the difficulties that we face in this world,” Marcos said.

Marcos said that Filipinos’ obedience to the holy obligation throughout the centuries has given birth to traditions and culture that give utmost importance to faith and family. All Souls’ Day is an occasion to remember and pray for those who have died and are believed to be undergoing cleansing before going to heaven.Marcos shared creepy encounters in Malacañang, which was his family’s residence for more than 20 years, during the administration of his father.Marcos Sr. served as president from 1965 to 1986.

He narrated his strange experience at the guest room, near the state dining room, where he holds Cabinet meetings.“I screamed and ran. I told the security, ‘Ghost! Ghost!’” Marcos said.He said he had shared a ghost-hunting experience with his friends at the Palace.Marcos said that when he walked up the Palace’s formal stairs, especially when he was alone at night, he felt as if somebody was watching him from behind.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: 2 stopped at NAIA with fake papers for jobs in ParisThe two women were leaving for Kula Lumpur when they were intercepted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Marcos’ Undas message: ‘Reflect’ on purpose, remember courage of saints President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. encouraged Filipinos to have a meaningful observation of this year’s Undas break by “(reflecting) on everyone’s purpose” and to “remember the courage (of) saints and their dearly departed.”

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Marcos, Duterte lead commemoration of All Saints' DayPRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday urged Filipinos to reflect on everyone's purpose and to remember the courage that the saints and their dearly departed have shown for the people to be empowered in facing present challenges.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Reflect on purpose, Marcos Jr tells Filipinos UndasPresident Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday reminded Filipinos to reflect on their purpose as the country commemorates All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Reflect on purpose this Undas, Marcos Jr tells FilipinosPresident Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday reminded Filipinos to reflect on their purpose as the country commemorates All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: President, first family visit Marcos tombWATCH: President, first family visit Marcos tomb

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕