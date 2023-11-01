Reflect on purpose this Undas, Marcos Jr tells Filipinos

This will help empower them "to be bold in living with and for Christ, no matter the difficulties that we face in this world." "This time comes as a refreshing gift for we can also enjoy reuniting with our loved ones while receiving much needed nourishment for our spiritual lives," said the President.

"As we celebrate the saints' staunch devotion and the legacies of those who have gone before us, let us reflect on our purpose and our unceasing need for God's guidance," he added. Meanwhile, Vice-President Sara Duterte urged the Catholic faithful to use this time to reflect on the depth of their relationship and faith to God.

On All Saints' Day, Duterte asked the public to pray for saints' blessedness so it could "guide us down the path where we are called to serve the poor, the oppressed, the sick, and the dying." "Let us pray for protection against calamities, disasters, wars, and forces that may threaten our unity and cause human suffering or death," she said.

Thousands of Filipinos went back to their hometowns this week to celebrate the twin holidays with their families and vote for the village and youth elections.

