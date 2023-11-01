A call for vehicle registration amnesty and e-trikes registration

But we know that there are countless vehicles on our roads that are unregistered. There are also those with expired registrations, or worse, those with false or double registrations. No doubt, these are constantly posing a big problem and even danger to the public and therefore should be addressed.
Think about the crimes, accidents, injuries and loss of lives that involved unregistered vehicles. More alarming is that a good number of these unregistered cars are government-owned, even those units used for law enforcement. There are many reasons why so many vehicles remain unregistered. The worst reason would be the dubious nature of their origins—smuggled, carnapped, etc.
For a while, there was confusion whether these vehicles needed to be registered or driven by licensed individuals. But the passage of RA 11697 or the E-Vehicles Act, and the LTO AO 2021-039 that followed, required the registration of such types of electric vehicles classified as e-bikes L2b, L3, L4, L5, L6, L7—all of which have a higher displacement and speed capability.
It would do well for the government to implement an amnesty program for the registration of unregistered vehicles. The amnesty could even include the change of ownership of vehicles, particularly second hand vehicles. We have been told that this is now exactly what the Land Transportation Office, under its new leadership, is planning to undertake.
