HEAD TOPICS

WATCH: President, first family visit Marcos tomb

TheManilaTimes1 min.

WATCH: President, first family visit Marcos tomb

and the rest of the First Family arrive at the Libingan ng mga Bayani for the mass at the tomb of former president Ferdinand Sr. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.VIDEO FROM MALACANANG PRESS CORPS POOL

Philippines Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: Marcos votes in Ilocos NorteWATCH: Marcos votes in Ilocos Norte
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: Marcos congratulates BSKE winnersWATCH: Marcos congratulates BSKE winners
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: Vice President Sara Duterte casts vote for BSKEWATCH: Vice President Sara Duterte casts vote for BSKE
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Marcos tells elected barangay, SK officials: Be honest, put people firstIn a video message posted Tuesday, Marcos congratulated newly-elected and re-elected officials, emphasizing their important role in their communities.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Marcos casts vote, cites importance of barangay pollsAs he cast his vote in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections yesterday, President Marcos admitted receiving reports of vote buying despite vigorous efforts of his administration to stop the practice
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: IN PHOTOS: Marcos, Duterte cast their votes for BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕