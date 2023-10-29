LOOK: Kris Aquino reunites with ‘other brother’ Boy Abunda in the US

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino took to social media to share her “heartwarming reunion” with longtime friend, fellow host Boy Abunda. In an Instagram post on Saturday, October 28, Aquino shared photos from Abunda’s visit to her in California, United States.

Aquino noted that her friend couldn’t help but tear up when she was relaying the treatments she needs to undergo and medicines she has to take while fighting her autoimmune diseases. “Boy freaked because I needed a shot while he was here. And he really hates needles,” she wrote. “The whole three hours Boy was here, he was stopping himself from cryingAquino continued that despite the physical distance, Abunda helped their family a lot.(but we’re immensely grateful to him).”“The keeper of all my secrets, the one who assured me that he would be there for my sons no matter what, and the friend who continues to stand by my side in all battles. headtopics.com

In the same post, Aquino also hinted that she did an interview that will be aired soon. And that it was Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste who filmed it, while her son Bimby was the one asking questions.

Fellow celebrities including Anne Curtis, KC Concepcion, Bianca Gonzalez, and Neri Miranda expressed their happiness in seeing Aquino and Abunda together.

