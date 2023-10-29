NSC eyes total ban of TikTok in PH

NATIONAL Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año said on Saturday, October 28, 2023, that they will order the total ban of TikTok in the country if it will be proven that China is using it for espionage and cyberattacks.Año said since the social media application TikTok is from China, there is a “big possibility” that they are able to use it for data gathering including private details of its users.'Hindi pa naman natin 'yan sinasabi (na iba-ban ang TikTok sa Pilipinas).
)The NSC formed a task force headed by Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya which will look into the possible data breaches following the hacking of several government sites recently.The task force is directed to come up with a report which includes recommendations for the crafting of policies to ensure national cyber security.'Na-hack ang ating PSA (Philippine Statistics Authority), PhilHealth, kaya kailangan maghanda tayo dito,' he added.