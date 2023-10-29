Angel Guardian, Kelvin Miranda, and Faith da Silva join ‘Encantadia’ spin-off ‘Sang’gre’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.MANILA, Philippines – GMA introduced on Friday, October 27, the headliners forAngel Guardian, Kelvin Miranda, and Faith da Silva will be joining Bianca Umali as the four new Sang’gre in the upcoming fantasy series.

was earlier announced as Terra, the daughter of Sang’gre Danaya, who was played by Diana Zubiri in the originalGuardian will take on the role of Deia, the new keeper of the “The superpower was previously held by Sang’gre Amihan, who was portrayed by Iza Calzado in the original series and Kylie Padilla in the reboot.Brilyante ng Lupa.”

Alena was previously played by Karylle and Gabbi Garcia in the original and remake series, respectively. She’s the daughter of Sang’gre Pirena, who was played by Sunshine Dizon in the original series and Glaiza de Castro in the reboot. was first revealed in the omnibus plug for GMA’s lineup of shows for 2022. headtopics.com

A reboot was made in 2016 with Glaiza de Castro, Kylie Padilla, Gabbi Garcia, and Sanya Lopez leading the cast.