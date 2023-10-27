LOOK: Kris Aquino reunites with Boy Abunda

MANILA – Kris Aquino took to social media to share her reunion with her "other brother" and fellow host, Boy Abunda.

On Instagram, Aquino posted photos of their get-together in the United States. She said her long-time friend could not help but tear up when he heard about all the treatments she needs to undergo while fighting autoimmune diseases.

“Seriously, it was a heartwarming reunion. Boy freaked because I needed a shot while he was here. And he really hates needles,” she said. “Nagkuwento pa lang ako ng pinagdadaanan kong mga treatment at 'yung at least 18 pieces of vitamins, supplements, as well as medicine to help prevent my migraines and protect my liver because of my chemotherapy, and of course my antihistamines… parang the whole 3 hours Boy was here, he was stopping himself from crying pero bumigay din sya talaga.” she added. headtopics.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Bernadette Cojuangco Aquino (@krisaquino) Aquino went on to greet Abunda a happy birthday, calling him "the keeper of all my secrets, the one who assured me that come what may he'll be there for my sons, and the friend who until now fights my battles with me."Just last week, Aquino was visited by Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu.

The last time Aquino and Chiu worked together was in the movie “Etiquette for Mistresses” back in 2015.Watch more News on iWantTFC

LOOK: Valerie Concepcion gives birth to baby boyActress Valerie Concepcion and her husband have welcomed their first baby. Read more ⮕

READ: Paris Hilton’s emotional reaction to ‘cruel and hateful’ comments on baby boyThis was after she posted photos of her son Read more ⮕

LOOK: AKARI defeats FARM FRESH 3-1Fifi Sharma (AKARI) Read more ⮕

LOOK: CHOCO MUCHO defeats CIGNAL 3-0Thang Ponce (CHOCO MUCHO) Read more ⮕

LOOK: PVL2023 standings, as of Oct. 26, 2023.PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference Read more ⮕

LOOK: Creamline defeats Gerflor 3-0LOOK: Creamline defeats Gerflor 3-0 Read more ⮕