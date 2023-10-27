LOOK: Valerie Concepcion gives birth to baby boy

MANILA –

Concepcion’s husband Francis Sunga proudly shared the good news on Instagram last Thursday, revealing that the actress gave birth to a baby boy on October 25. Baby Viktor is the second child of Concepcion, who also has a daughter, Heather, from a previous relationship.“THANK YOU LORD for making our lives extra wonderful, special and exciting. We’re so blessed to have our growing family. This is the best Mother’s Day gift ever,” she said at the time.

