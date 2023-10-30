Justin Gutang steps up as Changwon scores back-to-back KBL wins

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.Changwon LG Sakers' Facebook page

In a matchup between two Filipino imports last Saturday, October 28, Gutang got the better of SJ Belangel as Changwon scored a 92-83 win over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus. Belangel, for his part, dropped 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 1 rebound, and 4 assists in 33 minutes of action.

The 6-foot-4 swingman rode on the momentum and produced 19 points this time on an 8-of-11 field goal clip to go with 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in over 22 minutes. Abando was one rebound shy of a double-double as he tallied 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, 9 boards, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. Filipino imports Ethan Alvano and Joshua Torralba also made an impact for the Wonju DB Promy and the Goyang Sono Sky Thunders, respectively. headtopics.com

Cone glad to have Bishop by his sideThough saddened by the absence of Justin Brownlee, coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to in Ginebra’s title-retention bid in next month’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup. Read more ⮕

Cone hinihintay ang pasya ng FIBAWalang magawa si Gilas Pilpinas interim head coach Tim Cone kundi ang maghintay sa magiging desisyon ng International Basketball Federation kay naturalized player Justin Brownlee. Read more ⮕

Cone nakaabang sa desisyon ng FIBA kay BrownleeNakaabang si Gilas Pilipinas interim head coach at Barangay Ginebra mentor Tim Cone sa magiging pasya ng International Basketball Federation kay natura­lized player Justin Brownlee. Read more ⮕

Araneta steps down as football presidentDefining the News Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza’s north as it steps up ground assaultIsrael's self-declared 'second phase' of a war against Hamas is largely kept from public view, with forces moving under darkness and a telecommunications blackout cutting off Palestinians Read more ⮕

Hamas says 'heavy fighting' in Gaza as Israel steps up ground warHamas said it was engaged in 'heavy fighting' with Israeli troops on Sunday inside northern Gaza, where besieged residents were again told to flee. Read more ⮕