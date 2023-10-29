Cone hinihintay ang pasya ng FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Walang magawa si Gilas Pilpinas interim head coach Tim Cone kundi ang maghintay sa magiging desisyon ng International Basketball Federation (FIBA) kay naturalized player Justin Brownlee.

Nagpositibo si Brownlee sa doping sa 19th Asian Games kung saan nakita sa urine sample nito ang carboxy-THC na maha­hanay sa cannabis. Malaki ang naging papel ni Brownlee para maibulsa ng Gilas Pilipinas ang gintong medalya sa Asian Games men’s basketball tournament sa Hangzhou, China.

“Just like what we kept saying to the players du­ring the Asian Games, during the run up to whole Asian Games, we just kept tel­ling guys we keep rol­ling punches, see how it evolves and see what happens and try to deal with it as it comes,” ani Cone sa panayam ng Sports Desk. headtopics.com

Iginiit ni Cone na hindi naman ito performance enhancing drugs na maaring makaapekto sa isang atleta.Kinuha nito si da­ting Meralco import Tony Bishop para sa PBA Commissioner’s Cup na lalarga sa Nobyembre 5.

