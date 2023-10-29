Araneta steps down as football president

Businessman-sportsman Mariano “Nonong” Araneta’s time as president of the Philippine Football Federation is up.

The 68-year-old Araneta is stepping down as president at the end of November when the PFF holds an election for its next chief and set of officers. He is only allowed two four-year terms under the federation’s charter and a new set of leaders will take over when the polls are held on Nov. 25.

The current PFF chief has already served two terms after replacing Jose Mari Martinez, who was ousted in 2010.Representing Iloilo in the PFF, Araneta beat Negros Occidental Football Association president Ricky Yanson Jr. during polls held in 2019 for his second term. headtopics.com

“I have to step down. Everything is there. The structure (in the PFF) is there. It’s just a matter of coming up with new ideas and implementing them,” said Araneta. The PFF chief said this after informing Philippine Olympic Committee president and Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino of the situation in the PFF.

In contention for the next president of the PFF are Davao-South Regional FA president Henry Sabate, Stallions FC’s Filbert Alquiros and Bukidnon’s Johnny Gutierrez. Changes in the leadership of the PFF have already taken place after Atty. Edwin Gastanes quit as its General Secretary last month due to family matters.While Araneta is set to step down, he will still remain as FIFA Council member until 2027. He will also keep his posts in the Asian Football Confederation and the ASEAN Football Federation. headtopics.com

