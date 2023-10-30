Israel pounds Gaza’s north as it steps up ground assault

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

There was no comment from Hamas or the Israeli military on the fighting early on Monday. Reuters was not able to confirm the reports. Israel’s self-declared “second phase” of a three-week war against Iranian-backed Hamas militants has largely been kept from public view, with forces moving under darkness and a telecommunications blackout cutting off Palestinians.

Israel has accused Hamas of locating command centers and other military infrastructure in Gaza hospitals, something the group denies. Qatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas continued on Sunday, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters, and included discussions about the possible release of hostages. headtopics.com

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council is due to be briefed on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The 15-member body has unsuccessfully voted fours times in the past two weeks on draft resolutions that aimed to take action on the war, but the 193-member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Friday to call for an immediate humanitarian truce.

Colonel Elad Goren of COGAT, the Israeli Defence Ministry agency that coordinates with the Palestinians, said Israel will allow a dramatic increase in aid to Gaza in coming days and Palestinian civilians should head to a “humanitarian zone” in the south of the tiny territory. headtopics.com

