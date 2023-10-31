Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children: UN

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping at least 240 others, including children, according to Israeli officials.
The UN children's agency UNICEF said there was a risk that the number of child deaths directly from bombardment could be eclipsed. "The numbers are appalling; reportedly more than 3,450 children killed; staggeringly this rises significantly every day."There are certainly children who are dying who have been impacted by the bombardment but should have had their lives saved," Elder told reporters in Geneva, via video-link.
He said the more than one million children living in the Gaza Strip were also suffering from a lack of clean water. UNICEF is calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, with all access crossings into Gaza opened for the safe, sustained and unimpeded access of humanitarian aid, including water, food, medical supplies, and fuel.
Israel's ambassador in Geneva, Meirav Eilon Shahar, told reporters on Monday that Hamas was holding 33 children hostage, the youngest nine months old.UN humanitarian agency spokesman Jens Laerke added:"It's almost unbearable to think about children buried under rubble, but (with) very little opportunity or possibility for getting them out.
