Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children: UN

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping at least 240 others, including children, according to Israeli officials.

The UN children's agency UNICEF said there was a risk that the number of child deaths directly from bombardment could be eclipsed. "The numbers are appalling; reportedly more than 3,450 children killed; staggeringly this rises significantly every day."There are certainly children who are dying who have been impacted by the bombardment but should have had their lives saved," Elder told reporters in Geneva, via video-link.

He said the more than one million children living in the Gaza Strip were also suffering from a lack of clean water. UNICEF is calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, with all access crossings into Gaza opened for the safe, sustained and unimpeded access of humanitarian aid, including water, food, medical supplies, and fuel.

Israel's ambassador in Geneva, Meirav Eilon Shahar, told reporters on Monday that Hamas was holding 33 children hostage, the youngest nine months old.UN humanitarian agency spokesman Jens Laerke added:"It's almost unbearable to think about children buried under rubble, but (with) very little opportunity or possibility for getting them out.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Israel says it attacked Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnelsThe tunnels are a prime objective for Israel as it expands ground operations inside Gaza to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, following its deadly surprise attack on southern Israel three weeks ago

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Israeli forces battle Hamas in Gaza City, as 800,000 Palestinians have fled southDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip—Israeli ground forces attacked Hamas militants and infrastructure on Tuesday in northern Gaza, which the military said some 800,000 people have fled since the war began more than three weeks ago, even as warplanes continued to strike from end to end of the sealed-off territory.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Filipino family chooses to go back to war-torn Gaza Strip, says DFADefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Israel presses Gaza incursion, vows no ceasefire with HamasDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Israel-Hamas war latest: Troops advance in Gaza, ‘impossible’ hospital evacuation and regional warningsIsraeli troops have advanced more than two miles into Gaza in their expanding ground operation, a CNN analysis has found, as aid groups warned civil order is breaking down and hospitals grapple with “impossible” orders to evacuate patients.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Efforts to get hostages out of Gaza complicated by Israel’s expanding ground operationUS officials are intently focused on trying to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza – among them American citizens – a task that sources said is now further complicated by Israel’s expansion of its ground operations into Gaza.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕