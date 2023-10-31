Israel presses Gaza incursion, vows no ceasefire with Hamas

AFPTV footage over Gaza showed a huge plume of smoke billowing up from another Israeli strike. The bombing campaign has killed 8,306 people, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, many of them children.
But the humanitarian toll has sparked a global backlash, with aid groups and the United Nations saying time is running out for many of the territory’s 2.4 million people denied access to food, water, fuel and medicine.
“I rushed to the emergency room and found my father there. He had a head wound. I knew immediately that he was dead,” he said.Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals as military headquarters and civilians as “human shields,” charges the militants dismiss as “baseless” propaganda.
In the aftermath, images circulated of a young woman lying face down and nearly naked in the back of a pick-up truck filled with armed men. Other families have endured an unbearable wait for news about loved-ones kidnapped by Hamas militants and thought to be held in a labyrinth of tunnels in Gaza.
Netanyahu dismissed the clip, the time and place of which could not be verified, as “cruel psychological propaganda”. “I feel that it’s extremely slow and there’s disruption to UNRWA’s work, and we don’t know why,” he said.
