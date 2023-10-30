Hamas says 'heavy fighting' in Gaza two days into Israel ground ops

Hamas said Sunday its fighters were engaged in “heavy fighting” in Gaza where Israel has escalated ground operations, while the UN said desperate Palestinians burst into aid centres after weeks of siege and bombardment.

Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 in the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 230 others, according to Israeli officials.

Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said on Sunday its “fighters are currently engaged in heavy fighting with machine-guns and anti-tank weapons with the invading occupation (Israeli) forces in northwest Gaza”. headtopics.com

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Sunday Israel was repeatedly bombing around Al-Quds hospital in central Gaza, causing damage and putting civilians at risk. Communications were down for days after Israel cut internet lines ahead of the intensification of operations in the territory, although connectivity was gradually returning on Sunday.

The army said troops had “confronted” militants who emerged out of a tunnel in north Gaza, highlighting challenges in Hamas’s vast underground network to Israel’s ground operation. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari again urged Palestinian civilians to go south “to a safer area”, but residents remained wary as air strikes continue. headtopics.com

“We demanded that no action be taken that endangers the fate of our family members,” said Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of hostage Romi Gonen.

