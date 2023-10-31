Haunted Palace? President shares ghost stories

Mr. Marcos revealed how he and certain Palace personnel experienced a feeling of being followed while walking along its expansive hallways and the grand staircase. “When we first arrived at the Palace, our security personnel used to sleep and lay down their beds there at night. It was rumored that sometimes at night, they were awakened by someone they called Father Brown,” he said.

Also called Mr. Brown, the supernatural being is the Palace’s resident “kapre” a mythological giant that sits on big trees — this one at the balete tree in front of Malacañang — and smokes a cigar. President Marcos likewise reminded the public to be cautious in their travels and belongings during the observance of “Undas.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Clean and peaceful pollsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: ABS-CBN may have to reconsider keeping Vice Ganda on TVDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Weaponized TROsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Saving our bodies of waterDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: End of preparations for BSKEDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: TikTok ban likely if spying claims proven true–NSADefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕