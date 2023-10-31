Sanib or alcohol? Man stabs cop inside UP Campus

Initial investigation from Anonas Police Station revealed the suspect was drunk when he assaulted a 54-year-old resident of the said barangay. "Nanghihingi sila ng police assistance kasi mayroon reported incident ng pambubugbog. Lumalabas sa imbestigasyon namin itong matanda ay binubog ng walang dahilan so maaaring sila ay nakainom, napagtripan niya 'yung matanda," said Police Lieutenant Colonel Ferdinand Casiano, Station Commander of Anonas PNP.

Barangay safety officers initially tried to pacify the situation between the victim and the suspect, but the latter refused to go to the barangay for a possible settlement. The suspect also shouted at police officers and even challenged them to shoot him instead. He then stabbed Patrolman Jonathan Orlanes and fled the scene.

"Ipa-pacify po namin siya, dadalhin po namin sa barangay sana eh hindi ko po alam na may dala po siyang patalim bumunot po siya at bigla po niya ako sinaksak. Nasalag ko po kaya dito ako tinamaan sa braso," said Orlanes.He told police he does not remember what happened, saying he was drunk.

"Hindi ko po sinasadya yon. Basta nagugulat lang po ako parang biglang may sumasanib, sanib siguro 'yon. Kasi hindi ko alam 'yon gulat na lang ako pulis na pag ano ko eh. Basta para lang may sumasanib talaga sa akin," said the suspect.

The suspect will face charges of direct assault, frustrated homicide, serious physicial injuries and illegal possession of deadly weapon in violation of the Omnibus Election Code.

