Filipinas look to bounce back vs winless Iran in Olympic qualifiers

World No. 11 Australia tops Group A with 6 points and a massive +10 goal difference (GD), while the 44th-ranked Filipinas sit at second with 3 points and a -5 goal difference. A single round-robin format is implemented in the second round of the Olympic qualifiers and only the three group winners and the best group runners-up will proceed to the last phase, which will be held in February 2024.

Japan leads Group C with 6 points, Vietnam (+1) and Uzbekistan (-1) have 3 points, while India is still stuck at the end of the table with 0 points. However, a win versus world No. 63 Iran in the final match-day of the second round and favorable results from the matches in Groups B and C will catapult the Filipinas to the next phase.

“Anything else apart from that was a bonus so if we go out and get 6 points and we get the 3 points against Iran, that’s great,” he said.

