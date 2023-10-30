Filipinas move on from defeat, vow to fight harder next time

But the Filipinas vowed to fight harder in their next game in the ongoing second-round matches of the 2024 Asian Football Confederation Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Perth, Australia.

National coach Mark Torcaso said this following the end of their game, played before a soldout crowd at the Optus Stadium. “The girls fought really hard. It will always be a tough game against the top 10 teams in the world,” said Torcaso.

Despite the loss, the Filipinas’ chances to make it to the next round are still good as they remained in second spot behind the Matildas in Group A, with their 1-0-1 win-draw-loss card.“We knew it (game with Australia) will be a tough battle. But we didn’t want to just sit it out,” said Torcaso. headtopics.com

He said the girls valued the experience they got in taking on Australia as it was more of an opportunity for them to experience such challenges. Tokyo Olympic veteran Samantha Kerr played inspired as she and Caitlin Foord scored hat tricks for the Matildas.

Kerr was inspired to play as the State Football Centre in Western Australia was renamed in her honor. The fired-up Matildas’ team skipper knocked in goals in the 19th, 45+2 minutes of added time, and in the 46th minute. headtopics.com

