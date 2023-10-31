Filipinas face Iran needing a decisive win to keep Olympic hopes alive

Philippines Headlines
PERTH, Western Australia -- Shrugging off the pain of their 8-0 loss at the hands of the world no. 11 Australia side last Sunday, the Philippines take on Iran today at the close of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 2.
