Dabawenyos urged to cooperate with police, follow guidelines for Undas

CNN PHILIPPINES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.

SUNSTARONLINE: Mobilized nationwide monitoring of Undas-related commoditiesThe Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is monitoring the prices of candles and bottled water in preparation for All Saint's Day. The DTI-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau is inspecting prices and has issued letters of inquiry to 10 retailers for selling bottled water at 120% higher than the suggested retail price.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Undas 2023 mall schedulesHere are mall schedules from November 1 to 2 based on advisories from select mall operators

THEMANILATIMES: Over 3K Coast Guard personnel on hand for 'Undas 2023'THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has recorded 25,243 outbound passengers and 22,226 inbound passengers in all ports nationwide on the eve of 'Undas 2023.'

PHILSTARNEWS: Over 25k passengers flock to ports day before Undas 2023 — PCGThe PCG monitored 25,243 outbound passengers and 22,226 inbound passengers in all ports nationwide from Tuesday midnight to 6 a.m.

