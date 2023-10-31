HEAD TOPICS

Briones, Murahashi lead Apo's October Monthly medal winners

When it rain it pours. Amidst an outcast sky on Sunday after three days of downpour, Class A golfer Addy Briones scored a double victory in the soggy Apo Golf and Country Club during the October Monthly medal tournament.

