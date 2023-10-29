Conquering Miss Universe with unique brand of beauty

Beauty queen Michelle Dee dazzled on the red carpet at her send-off party, draped in a dark green gown and brimming with confidence.

“I am leaving on October 31. Personally, I am in my core, mind and body, prepared,” the Miss Universe Philippines titlist said at her send-off event. The 28-year-old actress and model will carry the hopes and dreams of the pageant-crazy nation as she strives to win the coveted crown following in the footsteps of Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran-Floriendo, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray.

“With or without pageantry, I continue to work on my advocacy. I’ll always be there, present and being their spokesperson and goodwill ambassador. Win or lose, I will champion them and their amazing campaigns that have been going on for years,” Dee carried on. headtopics.com

“The Michelle you will see is brave, definitely fearless, but obviously very kind and friendly as well — I mean staying to Filipinos’ brand of hospitality,” she added.

