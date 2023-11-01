Comelec officially wraps up 2023 BSKE nationwide

The BSKE was conducted on October 30, with the exception of seven barangays in Lanao del Sur and Samar, which held their elections a day later due to delays in the arrival of election materials. On Tuesday, the Comelec said that 19 individuals lost their lives during the period. Additionally, 19 people sustained injuries from the beginning of the election cycle on August 28 until the polling day on October 30.

BSKE 2023 'a victory of sorts' but Comelec says no election perfect
Comelec chairman George Garcia at the end of the voting declared BKSE 2023 'a victory of sorts' even as he said no election had ever been perfect.

7 barangays in Lanao del Sur, Samar yet to vote for BSKE 2023
Six barangays in Lanao del Sur and one in Samar are set to conduct their Barangay and SK Elections on Tuesday after failing to do so on Monday.

19 killed due to poll-related violence during BSKE 2023
Nineteen people were confirmed dead as a result of election-related violence during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), an official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday.

2023 BSKE officially done, canvassing in all barangays completed
The 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) is now officially done after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) completed the canvassing of ballots in all 42,001 barangays.

Post-BSKE: Comelec eyes more mall voting sites, 'special registration' for next elections
Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said that those who cast their votes in the 11 shopping centers for the 2023 BSKE gave positive feedback, making it high time to "abandon schools as polling places."

'BSKE 2023: peaceful despite cases of violence'

