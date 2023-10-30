Post-BSKE: Comelec eyes more mall voting sites, ‘special registration’ for next elections

Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia inspects one of the selected malls in the Pilot Mall Voting Experience in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2023MANILA, Philippines — After the conduct of the long-awaited Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, the Commission on Elections is eyeing to permanently replace schools with malls as voting sites and to conduct a special registration period to correct incomplete voter lists.

He also proposed the conduct of a one-month special registration period that would consolidate the list of voters and ensure that there would be no more reports of missing names in precincts. “It’s always like that — names are always missing, even during the 2022 elections… That’s why we should think of a solution before the 2028 elections. Why not anul the list of voters, let’s have a special registration for one month?” Garcia said.

“But of course, this will require additional budget. And the fact that people will register again,” Garcia added. The last BSKE was held in 2018 and was twice postponed in 2020 and 2022 — a delay that had kept millions of constituents from exercising their right to elect their village leaders, who are typically seen as the frontlines of public service in the country. headtopics.com

