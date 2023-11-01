Tolomia-powered Valientes arranges title clash with Mustangs

Former PBA player Mike Tolomia starred in the Valientes' 116-106 victory over McDavid Zampen in the semifinal on Tuesday, paving the way for a finals appearance in the southern basketball league. The former FEU superstar delivered 17 points and 13 assists on top of four rebounds for Zamboanga, which is backed by MLV Accounting, Jeremy Go's Go For Gold and city Mayor John Dalipe.

He got ample support from Zamboanga stalwarts Rhayann Amsali, Denver Cadiz, Job Alcantara, and John Esperat. MisOr's Joevanne Agbong was impressive with his 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists.The Mustang's title push will be backed up by former Ginebra Gin Kings Teytey Teodoro and MisOr's homegrown Lucas Tagarda and Paul Siarot. Pleased by the Valientes' performance so far in the southern tourney, co-owners Michael Venezuela and Rolando Navarro Jr.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Nambatac, Elasto Painters aim for PBA title in Season 48Rain or Shine guard Rey Nambatac does not mind getting additional workload for the coming new season as the Elasto Painters prepare for the PBA Commissioner's Cup set to kick off on November 5.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Intramuros out to reclaim ‘leading tourist attraction' titleManila’s old walled city of Intramuros is once again nominated as the “World’s Leading Tourist Attraction” at the 2023 World Travel Awards.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Clippers’ NBA title odds vault with James Harden en routeJames Harden teams up with stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook as the Clippers boost their NBA title chances

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: More Power delivers 100% election power success in Iloilo CitySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: No power outage recorded in Iloilo City during pollsILOILO CITY – MORE Electric and Power Corp. (MORE Power), the sole power distributor here, said no power interruption disrupted the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in this city on Monday, October 30.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: TNT, Chiba clash in EASLTNT may still be undermanned, but the Tropang Giga are expected to go all out for the win when they face the Chiba Jets in a rematch of their 2023-24 East Asia Super League home-and-away game on Wednesday, November 1 at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕