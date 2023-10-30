Nambatac, Elasto Painters aim for PBA title in Season 48

The 29-year-old Nambatac has been one of coach Yeng Guiao's go-to-guy and the management rewarded the former Letran star a two-year contract extension a few months back.With Rain or Shine shooting for no less than the PBA crown in Season 48, Nambatac said the team is upbeat with its title chances, knowing they have prepared hard and having an experienced import in NBA veteran DaJuan Summers.

'I believe coach Yeng is simply adding into my role, which is really to motivate and guide our young guns because they are the future of the team,' said Rain or Shine's seventh overall pick in the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft.The veteran guard said they got a gem of an import in Summers, whose vast pro basketball experience can benefit the team and the players.

New role for ArwindFor nine-time PBA champion and two-time PBA Finals MVP Arwind Santos, there is life after the PBA where he became a certified superstar over 16 seasons. Read more ⮕

PBA 3x3: Meralco, TNT into quartersThe Bolts, Triple Giga, Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays, and Cavitex Braves all booked berths in the knockout stage after emerging on top of their respective pools on the first day of pool play. Read more ⮕

Eyes on TNT in PBA 3x3TNT seeks another feather to its cap – a league-first three straight leg triumphs – as the Leg 3 of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference unwraps today at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces. Read more ⮕

PBA Privilege Membership Card renewals now openDefining the News Read more ⮕

Triple Giga gun for 3rd straight PBA 3x3 crownDefining the News Read more ⮕

Cone glad to have Bishop by his sideThough saddened by the absence of Justin Brownlee, coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to in Ginebra’s title-retention bid in next month’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup. Read more ⮕