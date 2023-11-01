Clippers’ NBA title odds vault with James Harden en route

James Harden has forced himself out of yet another NBA city, and the mercurial 34-year-old made a significant impact on the NBA title odds in the process. The Clippers went from +2300 to win the 2024 NBA title to +1200 at both BetRivers and DraftKings. That’s fifth at both sportsbooks.
The Clippers are next at both sportsbooks, tied with the crosstown Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at +1200 at BetRivers. They are also even with the Warriors at DraftKings, where the Lakers have slightly longer odds at +1300.
Meanwhile, the 76ers receive several expiring contracts as they bring in Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, and Kenyon Martin Jr.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Reports: 76ers to trade Harden to ClippersNBA star James Harden is headed for the Los Angeles Clippers after his current team, the Philadelphia 76ers, have agreed to trade him, a report said Tuesday.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕