'Five Breakups and a Romance' earnings top P50 million

Their comeback film recently crossed the P50-million mark since its theatrical release less than a month ago. Montes proudly shared the good news on her Instagram account, just a week after reaching the P30 million gross sales.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Montes (@montesjulia08) In a recent interview on “Magandang Buhay,” the two shared their thoughts working together for the film, which was directed by Irene Villamor."Masaya po kami na nabigyan kami ng opportunity. Now that 'yung industriya natin talaga is really into collaboration, iisa lang naman po talaga ang opbjective natin is makapabigay ng quality entertainment sa mga Filipino," Richards said.

"At saka 'yung balik-cinema naman po tayo ulit. Kasi 'yon 'yung matagal na nawala sa atin after pandemic. At saka 'yung the whole experience namin sa film. Meaningful po sa amin itong film na ito," Montes added.

The film revolves around the ups and downs in the romance of the two lead characters, portrayed by Montes and Richards. The Kapamilya star was last seen on television when she starred with her long-time boyfriend Coco Martin in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." The series ended last year.

