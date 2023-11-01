Cinemalaya film 'Kasal' to stream for free on YouTube

The film, which stars Arnold Reyes and Oliver Aquino, was a fan favorite and received awards fir Best Film, Best Musical Score, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography during the Cinemalaya 2014 awards night.

It also received Jury Prize for Best Film - Gawad Tanglaw in 2015 and nominations that same year from Gawad Urian, Torino Gay and Lesbian Film Festival, Bangkok Gay and Lesbian Film Festival (2015), Taiwan International Queer Film Festival, and Q! Fest Indonesia International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Altarejos said: “‘Kasal’ is a reminder that as early as 2014, we have problematized marriage equality already. The first Filipino feature film to do so. At maganda siyang tingnan sa kasalukuyan? Nasaan na ba ang SOGIE Bill? It is still languishing at the Senate.”

“Bagama’t we see a lot of expressions from the LGBT community, malayo pa ang laban natin para tunay na kalayaan at pagkapantay-pantay. So, relevant pa rin ang ‘Kasal’ lalo na ngayon. At tingin ko, the youth appreciates now more than nine years ago.”

Altarejos, who advocate sfor gay rights using his art, said the secret to perfecting gay films is simple — tell it like it is with boldness. “Wala naman (formula). Siguro, ang bilin lang, tratuhing tao ang mga karakter mapa anuman ang kanilang kasarian at pagkakakilanlan. At maging totoo sa nangyayari sa lipunan,” he said.

Promoting his film, Altarejos ended the interview, “The film adds its voice to the growing discussion on equality.”

