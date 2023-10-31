7 bizarre medical disorders that sound like something straight from a horror movie

“Many of these conditions are rare and may seem unthinkable, but they are very real and affect many lives,” said Juancho Alfredo D. Las, MD, section chief of general medicine. “While there is no established treatment for the syndrome yet, migraine prophylaxis and adopting a migraine diet that’s rich in magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids is said to offer some relief,” explained Las.
“Patients will have trouble recognizing even their own face and this can lead to complete emotional detachment when individuals look at their own bodies,” noted Las. “This can occur with severe depression and some psychotic conditions, so treatment options may focus on these.”
Genetic mutations can cause Stoneman Syndrome or fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive where the body’s connective tissues like muscles, tendons, and ligaments ossify as if they turn into bones. “It’s an ultra rare disorder that stands as the sole known medical condition where one organ system undergoes a transformation into another, restricting movements and deforming the spine,” stated Las.
