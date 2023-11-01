Understand why teachers withdrew from BSKE duty, Comelec urged

"The Comelec must know, on a case-by-case basis, why some teachers suddenly withdraw. We are talking about the same areas that the Comelec has traditionally placed under its control during elections," TDC said in a statement Wednesday.

"Kung wala silang ire-report — hindi nila ibibigay yung totoong reason nila, sasabihin lang personal reason — ay hindi namin sila mapilit," he said on TeleRadyo Serbisyo on Monday, adding incidents of harassment and intimidation should be reported to the police.

Comelec chair Garcia on Tuesday that there was "something wrong" with abruptly withdrawing from poll duty. (We have already spent for training. Everything is ready. And then you withdraw on election day? What's worse, the substitute also withdrew.)

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers meanwhile praised teachers who helped with the barangay elections, acknowledging that they performed a "heavy" task.

