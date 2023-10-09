Chinese Taipei's Kevin Yu confident of retaining PGA Tour card

Chinese Taipei’s Kevin Yu is relieved he has virtually retained his PGA Tour card after a challenging rookie season marred by a knee injury and has vowed to come back better and stronger in 2024. The 25-year-old enters this week’s RSM Classic, the final event of FedExCup Fall at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, ranked 112th, with the Top 125 securing PGA Tour cards and exemptions into Full Field events and The Players Championship next season.

A tied-30th finish in Bermuda last weekend gave Yu, a former amateur star from Arizona State University, some breathing space in the FedExCup Fall standings where he is 37 points ahead of 125th ranked, Carl Yuan of China. Compatriot C.T. Pan, who has one win on Tour, is ranked 129th and needs to finish no lower than 15th place this weekend to have any chance of squeezing into the Top 125. Another Chinese player, Marty Zecheng Dou is ranked 132nd and faces a battle to retain his Tour card as well. “I feel okay for this week. I made the cut last week and don’t have much pressure now,” said Yu. “My main focus will be to keep a calm min

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Chinese Taipei, Japan, China win last golds in Asian Games Chinese Taipei and Japan pick up more golds in karate, while host China rules in artistic swimming to add to its best-ever haul in the Asian Games

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Filipinas take on Chinese Taipei in Olympic football qualifiersAfter historic campaigns in the World Cup and Asian Games, the Philippine women’s football team returns to action against Chinese Taipei to open the second round of the Asian Olympic qualifiers

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Bolden asserts scoring prowess as Filipinas drub Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiersSarina Bolden continued to increase her lead over Quinley Quezada as the Filipinas’ all-time leading scorer after tallying a brace in the Philippines' 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei during the 2nd round of the AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Sarina Bolden tows Filipinas past Chinese Taipei in Olympic Qualifiers second roundSarina Bolden stepped up as the Philippine women’s national football team turned back 38th-ranked Chinese Taipei , 4-1, in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, HBF Park.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Bolden brace powers Filipinas past Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiersSarina Bolden, Katrina Guillou, and second-half substitute Chandler McDaniel deliver as the Philippine women’s football team scores a crucial win in the second round of the Olympic qualifying matches

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Bolden scores brace, powers Filipinas past Chinese TaipeiSarina Bolden scored two goals to help the Philippine women's football team repeat against Chinese Taipei during their clash in the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Thursday, Manila time.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »