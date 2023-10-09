Chinese Taipei's Kevin Yu confident of retaining PGA Tour card

Chinese Taipei’s Kevin Yu is relieved he has virtually retained his PGA Tour card after a challenging rookie season marred by a knee injury and has vowed to come back better and stronger in 2024. The 25-year-old enters this week’s RSM Classic, the final event of FedExCup Fall at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, ranked 112th, with the Top 125 securing PGA Tour cards and exemptions into Full Field events and The Players Championship next season.
A tied-30th finish in Bermuda last weekend gave Yu, a former amateur star from Arizona State University, some breathing space in the FedExCup Fall standings where he is 37 points ahead of 125th ranked, Carl Yuan of China. Compatriot C.T. Pan, who has one win on Tour, is ranked 129th and needs to finish no lower than 15th place this weekend to have any chance of squeezing into the Top 125. Another Chinese player, Marty Zecheng Dou is ranked 132nd and faces a battle to retain his Tour card as well. “I feel okay for this week. I made the cut last week and don’t have much pressure now,” said Yu. “My main focus will be to keep a calm min
