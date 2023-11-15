Celebrating the 54th Anniversary of the Laguna Lake Development Authority

Last week, the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) celebrated its 54th anniversary. It was a privilege to become part of the agency, having served as its general manager twice, although just for short periods. I was glad because the celebration focused on a body of water that plays a crucial role in the lives of the people living in the province of Rizal – a privilege they share with the residents of the province of Laguna and the National Capital Region.

The occasion was also an opportunity to reiterate the important place that Laguna de Bay has in our past and our present. In our past columns, we underscored this: Laguna de Bay has served many inspirational and practical purposes. We noted that the Lake’s long shoreline has seen the birth and emergence of many of our nation’s most revered heroes, artists, and leaders. Perhaps, a few other lakes have inspired more artistry and heroism than this body of water. For example, at the south end of the lake, our national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal, must have sat on its sandy shore to reflect on the plight and future of his rac

