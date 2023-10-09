Students Queue for University Entrance Exam as State Universities and Colleges Seek Budget Increase

Senior high school students queue at examination sites in UP Diliman on June 3, 2023 to take the University of the Philippine College Admission Test (UPCAT) as it finally resumes after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. MANILA, Philippines — Teachers and students in state universities and colleges (SUCs) on Wednesday urged the Senate to redirect a portion of the confidential and intelligence funds it removed from civilian agencies to the budget of SUCs.

Saying that SUCs were "neglected" by the House when the lower chamber adjusted the proposed 2024 budget, Alliance of Concerned Teachers State Colleges and Universities (ACT SUCs) President Carl Marc Ramota said that lawmakers "failed to see" the clamor of state scholars in schools with classroom shortages. The P6 billion slash in the funding of SUCs is a "big blow" to the government-run schools, which "are already stretched beyond their limits," he adde

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: University of Perpetual Help Upsets San Beda University in NCAA Men's Basketball TournamentUniversity of Perpetual Help shocked San Beda University, 61-57, to continue its rise in Season 99 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: De La Salle University Upsets University of the Philippines in UAAP Women's BasketballLa Salle remains in contention for a Final 4 spot in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament after a 75-71 upset of UP on Saturday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: 4 Philippine universities make QS Asia rankings for the first timeThe University of San Carlos, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Far Eastern University Manila, and Mindanao State University enter the QS Asia rankings for the first time

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Survey shows 98 pct of Filipinos favor free tuition in SUCs: senatorThe Pulse Asia survey showed that 99 percent in classes A, B, and C; 97 percent in class D; and 100 percent in class E support the program.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: DILG, SUCs in CL partner for anti-illegal drugs driveSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: UAAP: Huge second half propels La Salle over AdamsonA huge second-half surge allowed De La Salle University to triumph over Adamson University.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »