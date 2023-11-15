Hotel101 Global Secures Prime Corner Lot for Hotel101-Los Angeles Development

DoubleDragon's subsidiary Hotel101 Global has secured a prime corner lot in Los Angeles, California for the development of Hotel101-Los Angeles. The hotel will have 622 units and will include convention and function facilities. Sales revenues of $183 million are expected from this project. This marks the completion of Hotel101's first three strategic overseas sites.
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:
PHİLSTARNEWS: White House seeks meeting between President Marcos and VP Kamala Harris at APEC SummitThe White House is requesting a meeting between President Marcos and Vice President Kamala Harris during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco. Marcos is attending the APEC Leaders' Summit and will also visit Los Angeles and Hawaii. The Department of Foreign Affairs mentioned the possibility of bilateral meetings, but no schedule has been confirmed yet.
PHİLSTARNEWS: Asia Pacific Climate Week 2023: Enhancing Cooperation and Discussing Climate Solutions in the RegionGovernment leaders, businesses, and civil society organizations gather in Johor Bahru to enhance cooperation and discuss climate solutions in Asia and the Pacific. The region is vulnerable to climate change impacts such as rising sea levels and extreme weather events. The Asia Pacific Climate Week 2023 aims to promote regional collaboration and global solidarity in addressing these challenges.
