Hotel101 Global Secures Prime Corner Lot for Hotel101-Los Angeles Development

DoubleDragon's subsidiary Hotel101 Global has secured a prime corner lot in Los Angeles, California for the development of Hotel101-Los Angeles. The hotel will have 622 units and will include convention and function facilities. Sales revenues of $183 million are expected from this project. This marks the completion of Hotel101's first three strategic overseas sites.

